Cognex (CGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. Cognex has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

