Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherent by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.17. The company had a trading volume of 488,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,412. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.06 and a 200 day moving average of $193.08. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

