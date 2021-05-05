Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COHU. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

