Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $420.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $818,500.71 and approximately $420.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00085959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.00838042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.71 or 0.09445846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

