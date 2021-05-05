Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DSP Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of DSPG opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $351.28 million, a PE ratio of -60.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

In other news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 in the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in DSP Group by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

