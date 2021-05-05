Colliers Securities Weighs in on Brightcove Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brightcove in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $14.23 on Monday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $574.17 million, a PE ratio of -38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.