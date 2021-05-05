Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 358,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $258.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

