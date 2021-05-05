Comerica Bank Acquires 10,509 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $15,938,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.83. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.