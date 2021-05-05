Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Mercury Systems worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

