Comerica Bank Buys 10,509 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

FIVE opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

