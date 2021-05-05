Comerica Bank Buys 120,969 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,969 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

