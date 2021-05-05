Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

BIO stock opened at $598.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.43 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

