Comerica Bank Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 337.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 159,710 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

