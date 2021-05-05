Comerica Bank Has $15.83 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Cannae worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cannae by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

