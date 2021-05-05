Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.26.

FTNT stock opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.