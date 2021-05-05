Comerica Bank Sells 1,579 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Shares of PPG opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

