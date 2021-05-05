Comerica Bank Sells 32,494 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.