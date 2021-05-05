Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $193.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

