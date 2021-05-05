Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 9,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,921. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

