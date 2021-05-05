CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of COMM opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $36,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CommScope by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 814,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $10,720,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

