Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.25. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 60,844 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 975,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.