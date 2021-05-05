Community West Bancshares (CWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CWBC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

