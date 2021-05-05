Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

CMP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.06. 323,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

