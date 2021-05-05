Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,740. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.58.
About Computer Services
