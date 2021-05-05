Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,740. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.58.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

