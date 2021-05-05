Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 130,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.00.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

