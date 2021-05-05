CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.89. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,621.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,887 over the last three months. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CONMED by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

