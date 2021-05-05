Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $31.01 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,545 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,000. Autodesk makes up about 3.7% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.27. 20,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,615. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

