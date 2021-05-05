Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Up 6%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. 1,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $604.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

