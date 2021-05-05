ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 4.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $579,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of COP opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

