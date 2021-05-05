Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.87

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.50. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,405 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

