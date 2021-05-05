Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 64.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $284,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Construction Partners by 81.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 174.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

