ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 6.3%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. 45,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,646,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.72 million.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

