Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Continental Resources has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 338.5%.

NYSE CLR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

