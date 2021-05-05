Contrasting Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 2 3 17 0 2.68

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $130.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Aptiv 13.94% 8.42% 3.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A Aptiv $14.36 billion 2.63 $990.00 million $4.80 29.11

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Garrett Motion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

