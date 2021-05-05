Contrasting KT (NYSE:KT) & The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and KT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.35 -$61.85 million ($1.51) -18.11 KT $20.72 billion 0.30 $519.29 million $1.07 11.98

KT has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Liberty Braves Group and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 KT 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than KT.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A KT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats KT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, TV home shopping, digital content distribution, information and communication technology platform consulting, digital music streaming, and downloading and online advertising; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network, and satellite services; sells handsets and telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, sports group management, music contents investment, technology business finance, foreign investment, and electronic communication businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 21,922,000 mobile subscribers and 8.4 million IPTV subscribers. KT Corporation has a strategic agreement with Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited for the operation of the data center and cloud service business. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

