Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $675.52. The stock had a trading volume of 373,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $687.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $650.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

