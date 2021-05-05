Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,546. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day moving average of $208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

