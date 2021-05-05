CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 206,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.