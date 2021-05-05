Coreto (COR) Price Reaches $0.0146

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $241,516.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00068029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00262367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.16 or 0.01141968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00726676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,349.55 or 1.00115478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.