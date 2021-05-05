Cormark Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

