Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

