Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6-14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.