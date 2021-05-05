Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 118,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,056. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

