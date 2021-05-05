CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $941.27.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $850.32 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $604.96 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $864.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

