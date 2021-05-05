Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.92. 34,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.57 and its 200-day moving average is $361.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

