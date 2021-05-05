Coupang (CPNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19. Coupang has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

