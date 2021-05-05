Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $45.65

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.65, but opened at $43.94. Coursera shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 19,075 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

