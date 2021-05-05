Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,159.05

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,159.05 ($28.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.58), with a volume of 17,208 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,351.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,165.63. The company has a market cap of £737.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

