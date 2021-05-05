Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

FLGE stock opened at $608.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $642.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.71.

