Credit Suisse Group Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $29.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.72.

HP opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

